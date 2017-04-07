Athletes more prone to sport-related injuries in the springtime

Spring is upon us, and that means athletes of every skill level are heading outside, but it's important to know what you can do to prevent an injury when you get back to the grind.

"Most people are not active as they would be during the spring and summer months," said Hassan Borhot.

Hassan Borhot is a nurse practitioner for AFC Urgent Care in Springfield.

He noted a spike in springtime injuries for those trying to go from 0 to 100 their first day back.

Injuries like ankle sprains, knee sprains, and a lot of twisting. A proper warm-up is crucial before any type of workout, but especially before that first spring one.

"Stretching those muscles, those tendons, getting an adequate warm-up period is very important, and reduces the risk of these type of strains and overuse injuries."

"Here at Springfield College, springtime can be a busy time in the training room as athletes come back from a week of home cooking and relaxation," said athletic trainer Matthew Campbell.

"With my volleyball guys, they come back feeling great, their legs are rested, but they didn't do any stretching, didn't do any jumping at all whether at home or over break, so they come back-- all of a sudden their knees start hurting."

Campbell sees a lot of overuse injuries in the springtime for this very reason, from calf strains on the track, to shoulder pulls on the baseball field.

Freshman pitcher Nick Naples has experienced it himself.

"My knee started to get inflamed over winter break. I was still active, but not as active as I am at Springfield, so I started to get inflamed. Went too quick too fast."

The best tip from these athletes and experts? Take it slow to rebuild your stamina, and stretch before every workout.

"If you're out running, make sure that you are stretched, your shoulders are stretched, your arms are loose, and your legs are stretched and loose and ready to go."

They also said to make sure all of your equipment fits and works properly, be aware of your surroundings when exercising outside, and of course, drink as much water as you can.

