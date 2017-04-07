Organization uses new technology to help find missing Clarksburg woman

It's been over a month since a Clarksburg woman went missing after starting her job in Easthampton.

Jo Ringer's picture has been posted all over the press, but despite all of the coverage, she still hasn't been found.

On Friday, Jo's daughter, Savana Ringer, and her friend went door-to-door to deliver flyers.



"You don't know where she is you don't know what's going on. You don't know what's she's thinking or if she's safe your mind runs in a million directions. You try to stay positive because you know that's what she would want but it's hard sometimes," said Savannah



Jo was about to begin a new job, was newly married, and was looking forward to taking her motorcycle out for the spring.



Throughout her life she made a wide network of friends. So far, none have seen or heard from her.



"You might think the next person saw it and they called but perhaps they didn't," said Rebecca Wozniak.



Wozniak is a part of Halo, an organization that typically takes on cases of missing children, but they’re using their tools like private investigators plus an anonymous tip line to help find Jo.



"We have had a lot of tips some have come in and haven't amounted to anything but it's good people are calling and taking action," Wozniak noted.

As they continue to hang flyers, Savanah said she loves her mom and just wants her to come home or to let someone know that she's ok.

If you see Jo, or if you saw anything out of the ordinary before her disappearance, you can call the anonymous tip line at 803-599-4256 or visit the Halo's website HERE and the Bring Jo Ringer Home Facebook page HERE

