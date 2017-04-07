Husband of missing Clarksburg woman found dead

(Photo provided by the Berkshire D.A.'s office)

The husband of missing Clarksburg woman, Jo Ringer, was found dead by police on Friday.

Berkshire District Attorney David F. Capeless said 42-year-old Charles (Chad) M. Reidy was discovered inside his garage after a family member requested police to conduct a well-being check.

They are investigating his death as a suicide.

Joanne Ringer has been missing since March 2.

Reidy's death is currently being investigated by State police detectives assigned to the Berkshire District Attorneys Office, the State Police Crime Scene Services and the Berkshire Sheriff's Department with the assistance of the Clarksburg, North Adams, and Easthampton Police Department.

