Woman who died in Deerfield crash identified - Western Mass News - WGGB/WSHM

Woman who died in Deerfield crash identified

Posted:
DEERFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -

Officials have identified a woman that died in a single car crash in Deerfield on Sugarloaf Street yesterday.

Sarah Bresnahan, 19 of Easton Massachusetts, was found dead at the scene after her vehicle crashed into a tree.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation by Deerfield PD, MSP detectives assigned to the Northwestern District Attorney's Office and MSP Collision Analysis & Reconstruction Section. 

