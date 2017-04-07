Woman who died in Deerfield crash identified

Officials have identified a woman that died in a single car crash in Deerfield on Sugarloaf Street yesterday.

Sarah Bresnahan, 19 of Easton Massachusetts, was found dead at the scene after her vehicle crashed into a tree.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation by Deerfield PD, MSP detectives assigned to the Northwestern District Attorney's Office and MSP Collision Analysis & Reconstruction Section.

