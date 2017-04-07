Chicopee woman plans to build new dog shelter

A dog trainer and rescuer will be building her new shelter and daycare center for dogs in Chicopee.

Before construction goes underway, they need your help finding a place for their dogs in the meantime.



Lori Jerusik has run Mutt Cuts for over two decades. She also runs her very own rescue center called Mutt Rescue where her travels take her all over the country to help give dogs in need a forever home.



"Chicopee is now going to have it's own shelter again," said Jerusik.

Many dogs spend their afternoons at her daycare, but the problem is, the land was sold to the National Ambulance Company, and they are in need of some extra space in the lot.



"I have nowhere to go for about 3-5 months, and I am desperately looking for a place to house my daycare," Jerusik noted.



She has until the end of the month to find a place for her daycare dogs to play and her rescue dogs to stay.



"They need Mutt Cuts to be out of here, which is why Lori is building her new building right up the street from us, right on Grove Street," said Mutt Cuts Manager Gerald Goodreau.



Jerusik started searching in the meantime and found a lot, but the shelter will not be finished until September.



"My life is about the animals, it's all about the animals," Jerusik continued.



The goal is having that trust with owners, knowing you will be getting a healthy and energetic dog from a local and trustworthy place.



"There's nothing like it, it's 100 percent love, caring every day, when you open that door, and they are there for you unconditionally," said Goodreau.

Lori still looking for a new daycare for her dogs in the meantime while construction gets started.

If you know a place, or just want to adopt a furry friend of your own, contact Lori at 413-594-8144.

