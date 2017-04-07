Athol man charged in connection of the murder of a 10 year old b - Western Mass News - WGGB/WSHM

Athol man charged in connection of the murder of a 10 year old boy

An Athol man was charged today in connection to a 2013 murder of a 10 year old boy.

Isaiah Buckner, 10 of Athol, was put in to the care of Christopher Vinsant, 30, when he died in the hospital after being rushed there for abdominal trauma.

The incident occurred on July 10, 2013.

Vinsant is expected to be arraigned in Franklin Superior Court in Greenfield next week.

The case was investigated by Athol Police and Massachusetts State Police detectives assigned to the Northwestern District Attorney's Office.

