Tommy Cash concert held to raise money for Palmer band uniforms

When it comes to high school bands, the uniforms are as important as the instruments, but after 20 years, the uniforms at Palmer High School have seen enough.

After 20 years of exposure to rain, wind and sweat, the Palmer music boosters are raising money for new band uniforms for the high school.



"The zippers are coming undone, the buttons are popping, the pants are worn out, they've seen their day," said Senior Savannah Beck.

The booster will be hosting a concert on April 29 at 7 p.m. at the high school. The concert will feature the brother of the “man in black,” Tommy Cash, the proceeds of which will pay for the new uniforms.

I think they look classic, I don't think they look dated yet, I just think they look physically tired," said Band Director Chris Boudrie.



New band uniforms would cost nearly $100,000, and with no room in the school budget, the town's music boosters association have set up a concert with Tommy Cash, brother of country music great, Johnny Cash.



"It's tremendous, the fact that Tommy Cash is willing to come on down and do a concert for us. It's really exciting for us," said President of the Booster club, Paul Smith.



Eight years younger than the man in black, Tommy Cash put together a country music career himself.

He toured the globe for decades, and he's best known for the song "six white horses".

The money from the concert will go toward paying for new uniforms for the band.

The high school auditorium sits about 600, and more than 180 tickets have already sold, and even local businesses have also donated money for the cause.

"I love my band, and it would be really great to see the future, have the opportunity to wear something that comfortable, and that fits them," said Beck.



Chris Boudrie said Palmer has had a rich band history, but it's not just about the music; the presentation itself is equally important, and the hope is that the support from the community can be rewarded with a Saturday night of fun, and fresh uniforms for the future.

"If we can get a big name like Tommy Cash, and have people enjoy the concert, and help support us at the same time, that's a win win," Boudrie noted.



Tickets for the concert are $25 for adults, and $20 for seniors and just $10 for students.

