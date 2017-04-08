Partly sunny, breezy and cool this afternoon.

Drier air is moving into the region, though it will be rather cool today. Warmer air begins to move into the region tomorrow with some record challenging warmth on the way for early in the week.

While we should see a bit more sunshine today clouds will still be around. We will also have a gusty west-northwest wind that will linger throughout the day, keeping us feeling cooler. Winds will run between 10-20 mph with some stronger gusts. High temps return to around 50 in the afternoon. The average high for this time of year is 55. Skies will clear out tonight and winds will diminish which means a chilly night is on the way. Overnight lows will drop back into the mid to upper 20s.

High pressure building in from the southwest will bring us much nicer conditions by Sunday after a chilly start tomorrow morning. Expect a mostly sunny sky, a lighter breeze and high temps in the lower to mid 60s across western Mass!

High pressure will also dominate in the upper levels of the atmosphere and this ‘ridge' will allow for much warmer temperatures Monday and Tuesday. We take a run at some record warm temps Monday and Tuesday as many climb into the mid and upper 70s. 80 degrees is possible Tuesday due to a stronger southwest flow ahead of a cold front.

A cold front will come into western Mass Wednesday morning with scattered showers and patchy clouds. We aren't expecting much rain with this front and we may even get some sun Wednesday. Temperatures remain in the 60s through Thursday with quiet weather, then our next cold front Friday will bring another chance for rain and another dip in temps.

