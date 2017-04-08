Man stabbed while allegedly trying to break up fight in Springfield

Springfield Police are investigating a stabbing that occurred late Friday night.

Captain Cheryl Clapprood told Western Mass News the victim himself showed up at Mercy Medical Center after 11 p.m.

"He was stabbed trying to break up a fight. Went home and realized he had been stabbed so that's when he decided to go to the hospital," explained Clapprood.

The man who has not been identified, is refusing to cooperate with police.

Clapprood confirms he suffered non-life threatening injuries.

No further details were immediately available.

The incident remains under investigation by the Springfield Police Department.

