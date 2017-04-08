MassDOT will be doing work on I-91 in Northampton starting Monday

The MassDOT says they will be shutting down one lane of travel on both the northbound and southbound side of I-91 in Northampton starting on Monday.

The lane closures will last throughout the week due to road and bridge work.

"These daily lane closures are necessary in order to allow MassDOT personnel and contractors to safely and effectively conduct construction activities...The work being done is part of a larger construction project that involves repaving the roadway and repairing bridges along I-91," explained the MassDOT on Saturday.

The lane closures will occur daily between 8 a.m. and 4:30 p.m. beginning Monday, April 10.

If you are traveling through the area during those times, expect delays. The MassDOT is also asking drivers to "reduce speed and use caution."

