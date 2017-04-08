Western Mass Brews: Brick & Feather Brewery in Turners Falls

Welcome back to this week's edition of Western Mass Brews. Today we are heading north to Turner's Falls to the Brick & Feather. It's a brewery located right off a bike path in Franklin County whose beer list is ever changing tap list.

The taproom of Brick & Feather Brewery is filled with light and industrial charm.

"The architecture when we were looking for a building. We thought something about cool industrial past the opposites it spoke to us," explains Lawrence George, head brewer.

Growlers of various beers are quickly poured.

"I learned to brew beer before I could drink beer messing around in the kitchen cooking with my dad," he adds.

Lawrence as the head brewer has a great deal of experience in brewing---from working in Boston, California and just down the road at Berkshire Brewing Company. But in 2015 he set out on his own.

"Vanity that every brewer wants to show the world what to do give it full control. Sort of my plan from the beginning," Lawrence tells us.

A look at the tap list shows references to Bob Dillon and their location on 11th Street, Lord of the Rings and an ode to F Scott Fitzgerald.

"We have about 4 beers on tap, we do a lot of hoppy American beers, some Belgian farm fresh beer, a little more dry thirst quenching. We have a rich porter. Two different IPAs a hoppy American pale ale a French beer called 'Beer De Mar' that the French brew during the spring," he notes.

The list rotates frequently.

"Our philosophy is regardless of the style we want to make beer that is true to us that we personally love to drink. Someone asked me what kind of beer is my favorite and I say I can't choose. I love them all. They are here for a reason. We dump beers down the drain that we don't love," says Lawrence.

In the back there are 4 fermenting tanks, which the beers sit in for about 2 to 3 weeks.

And these are quite popular:

"You can do a flight of all four beers and then pick your favorite to take home in a growler," he explains

At the moment you can order draft beer here at the brewery but Lawrence says there is room to grow in the future---possibly into cans or bottles.

"Excited to get the bike path open. Extending hours, longer daylight," he adds.

They are open from 11 a.m. until 6p.m. on Saturdays. They are also open on Thursdays and Fridays.

Catch their full hours of operation and more, here!

Copyright 2017 Western Mass News (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.