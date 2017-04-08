Six Flags New England opens for the 2017 season

The roller coaster capital of New England has opened its gates just in time for spring break!

The Six Flags theme park is introducing some new rides and events in the coming year that the park is calling 'a reason for any season.'

Get to ride all the new rides, the roller coasters and just have that thrill, I am so excited," said Brendan Peltier who showed up for opening day Saturday.

With Six Flags New England open for the season you can expect to see a whole new look with some of their main attractions.

"Galactic Attack Virtual Reality Coaster is so innovative when it comes to technology. You are actually wearing a gear VR headset while riding a coaster at 65 miles per hour," explains Jennifer McGrath, park representative.

Battle in space with your fellow riders against alien invaders. Dodge asteroids and shipboard explosions. Just before the ride ends you make one of three choices but the catch is, there are separate endings…so you'll be wanting to come back to see how the other two scenarios play out.

"We have Superman, we have Batman. What's great is, this is our 13th coaster, and this ride is unpredictable just like the Joker," McGrath adds.

The 4-dimential roller coaster set to open this summer might just be Six Flag's boldest yet.

"Standing over ten stories tall and it's very unique as you actually sit outside the confines of the track in a pendulum chair that flips upside down," she says.

Riders can flip six or more times and the park is saying that each time you get on board the Joker coaster you'll be experiencing something entirely different.

But if the coaster capitals latest additions aren't necessarily up your alley, perhaps it will be the holiday in the park event which boasts over 1 million LED lights for your holiday viewing pleasure.

"Our holiday in the park will be the largest celebration of the holiday's in New England," notes McGrath.

After Fright Fest ends, the park is no longer shutting its gates. From Thanksgiving to New Year's Eve on the weekend, park goers will be able to feast their eyes on a winter wonderland.

"We're talking millions of lights, laser shows, and a nightly snowfall," adds McGrath.

Truly giving you a reason to visit in any season.

Discounted season's passes are available until tomorrow and after that they return to full price. Click here for the link to get the pass and other tickets!

