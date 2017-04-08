Erving Police continue to get Powerade from anonymous donor

It was a story we told you about last fall. An anonymous donor dropping off cases of Powerade at the police station in Erving.

Well it's happened again!

"The Erving Police and Fire Departments would like to thank our anonymous gifter(s), who have struck once again," explained police on their Facebook page early Saturday morning.

"Today, several cases of Powerade Sports Drinks were left at the police station for us to share with the fire department," they added.

The post was put up at about 3:30 in the morning Saturday.

Erving Police first reported the donations last fall saying someone had dropped off cases of the sports drink with a note asking they share with firefighters...which they gladly did.

"These refreshments are very nice to have on a hot day, but especially to have on hand at emergency scenes for emergency personnel or victims," police added.

Both the fire and police departments saying Thank You to whomever keeps dropping off the Powerade.

Copyright 2017 Western Mass News (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.