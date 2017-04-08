Springfield man accused of stalking, harassing brother of Hampden DA

A Springfield man has been accused of stalking and harassing his landlord who is the brother of Hampden District Attorney Anthony Gulluni.

On Tuesday, 57-year-old Mario Mateo appeared in Springfield District Court. Mateo was charged with stalking and harassing his landlord, 46-year-old Frank Gulluni.

According to Jim Leydon, communications director for the DA’s office, Mateo has a 15-page criminal history and has 15 court defaults on his records.

Leydon said Gulluni recently issued a restraining order against Mateo less than a month ago.

Assistant District Attorney Karen McCarthy told the judge on Tuesday that Mateo made seven threatening phone calls to Frank Gulluni following the restraining order.

McCarthy said Mateo made repeated threats to assault Gulluni. In a message sent by Mateo, he referred to a building owned by Gulluni where Mateo’s two daughters were renting an apartment, the prosecutor stated.

Mateo claimed he knew how to get into the basement and knew when Gulluni would be there to collect rent from his daughters, McCarthy said.

Justin Lavell, Mateo’s lawyer classified the case as a landlord-tenant dispute, and said Gulluni would not pay a $1,100 security deposit owed to Mateo’s daughters.

Mateo’s bail was set to $1,000. If he posts bail, the judge has ordered him to avoid any contact with Gulluni.

Leydon said an outside prosecutor will handle the case.

Mateo will appear in court for a pretrial hearing on May 1.

Copyright 2017 Western Mass News (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.