1 deer found, 1 remains on the loose from Look Memorial Park

Two deer were on the loose in Florence after a tree fell and knocked over an enclosure at Look Memorial Park.

On Friday, the park posted a picture to their Facebook page to try and help spread the word to the public about the missing deer.

The park said the Northampton Police Department used their drone to help find the deer.

Luckily, one of the deer returned to the park on Saturday but one is still missing and they are hopeful it will come back.

They said the deer that’s missing is very skittish, and if anyone sees a deer in the area to please contact the park office at 413-584-5457.

Copyright 2017 Western Mass News (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.