Mechanical issue causes car fire in Springfield

A mechanical problem in a 2005 Mazda is what caused the engine to go up in flames in Springfield on Saturday afternoon.

Dennis Leger, aide to the fire commissioner said firefighters responded to the car fire on Carando Drive at 3:41 p.m.

Leger said the car was completely destroyed.

Luckily, the driver was able to escape the vehicle safely and did not suffer any injuries.

