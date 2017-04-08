Mechanical issue causes car fire in Springfield - Western Mass News - WGGB/WSHM

Mechanical issue causes car fire in Springfield

Posted: Updated:
Western Mass News Photo Western Mass News Photo
SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -

A mechanical problem in a 2005 Mazda is what caused the engine to go up in flames in Springfield on Saturday afternoon. 

Dennis Leger, aide to the fire commissioner said firefighters responded to the car fire on Carando Drive at 3:41 p.m.

Leger said the car was completely destroyed. 

Luckily, the driver was able to escape the vehicle safely and did not suffer any injuries. 

Copyright 2017 Western Mass News (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved. 

Powered by Frankly
WSHM

News

Weather

Video

Photos

Sports

About Us

Job Openings

Advertise with Us

Online Public File

Powered by WorldNow CNN
All content © 2017, WGGB/WSHM; Springfield, MA. (A Meredith Corporation Station) . All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.