WNEU students and faculty walk for suicide awareness

Hundreds of students and faculty at Western New England University participated in the third annual ‘Out of Darkness’ walk on Saturday.

The walk is held in order to raise money in support of the American Foundation for Suicide Prevention’s local and national education and advocacy programs.

More than 125 walks will be held nation-wide this year.

“It’s a very stigmatized topic. It’s a topic most people don’t want to bring up, they feel there is a negative connotation. The only way we are going to change that [is to] make it [an] impact in everyone’s lives,” said Walk Chairman Niamh Champiny.

Students across the nation have raised about $67,000 for the American Foundation for Suicide Prevention.

