Friend of missing Jo Ringer speaks out on her disappearance

Missing woman Jo Ringer's best friend spoke exclusively to Western Mass News about the recent death of Ringer's husband.

Nikki Gables, a close friend of Ringers, said she was shocked to hear about 42-year-old Chad Reidy's death.

Now, she wants people to stay focused on finding Jo, rather than pointing fingers.

Joanne, also known as 'Jo' Ringer of Clarksburg has been missing for over a month. She was last scene on March 2.

Gables said she is trying her hardest to stay strong for Jo's daughter, Savanah through this difficult time.

"She loved me for me. She was just my best friend, like my sister. And Savanah, I consider that girl my child. I love that girl so much," said Gables.

On Friday, Reidy was found dead in the garage of his home in Clarksburg. Police are calling his death an apparent suicide.

Gables reflected on Ringer and Reidy's marriage. The couple recently got married.

"I was like a whirlwind romance. They fell in love, she asked him to marry her, and they got married," Gables noted.

A comment posted by Reidy on the 'Bring Jo Ringer Home' Facebook page that said "she's where I belong" has many asking questions and pointing the finger at Reidy for Jo's disappearance.

But Gables said this is not the time for blame.



"I don't think it's fair. I think we need to concentrate on finding Jo, not pointing fingers right now. We don't know anything," said Gables.



Massachusetts state police detectives, along with other agencies are investigating both the disappearance of Jo and the death of her husband Chad.



"I'm not giving up. And until she's home, I won't. I'm not giving up," said Gables.

If you have any information on Jo Ringer, please contact Halos investigators by calling their anonymous tipline, 803-599-4256.

You can visit the Halos investigators website HERE and the Bring Jo Ringer Home Facebook Page HERE

