Fitting for the Future event pampers local foster teens

Over 60 local teens received a special treat on Saturday during the Fitting for the Future event.

Those teens are currently in the foster care system, and the organizers and volunteers from HelpOurKids, Inc. help give them a head-to-toe pampered experience every year.

Local hair and makeup stylists donated their time so the teens could have glamorous pictures taken by the Springfield Photographic Club.

Tons of clothing, shoes, and accessories were available for those teens to keep for prom, graduation, and outfits fit for their future jobs.

The founder of HelpOurKids, Noryn Resnick works with her team of volunteers to collect new and gently worn donated dress clothes and other goods to help make those teens feel pampered.

