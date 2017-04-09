Wrong-way driver on I-91 in Springfield leads to head on collision

State Police have identified the alleged wrong way driver in a head on collision on I-91 in Springfield around midnight Saturday.

Philip DeGray, 69, from Springfield has been charged with Negligent Operation of a Motor Vehicle and Traveling the Wrong Way on a State Highway. He was driving a 2015 Honda Civic at the time of the crash.

State Police confirmed with Western Mass News that they took in several calls about a wrong-way driver heading north on I-91 South.

This was at 11:53 p.m.

While on the phone with one of the callers, the caller told State Police that the vehicle, a 2015 Honda Civic, had just crashed head on into another vehicle, a 2003 GMC van.

"This was in the southbound lane on the Viaduct right near the Basketball Hall of Fame," explained Trooper Matthew Gurino.

Emergency personnel responded to the crash scene.

DeGray and the driver of the van, a 31-year-old Chicopee man, were both transported by ambulance to Baystate with what are described as "non-life threatening injuries."

By 12:38 a.m. the scene was cleared.

The crash remains under investigation by State Police.

