One person transported from crash scene on Roosevelt Ave. in Springfield

One person is in the hospital after a car crash in Springfield late last night.

Springfield Police were called to Roosevelt Avenue just after 9:30 p.m. for a vehicle that had crashed into a fence.

The condition of the person who was injured has not been released.

The car had to be towed away.

Further details were not immediately available.

The crash remains under investigation by the Springfield Police Department.

Copyright 2017 Western Mass News (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.