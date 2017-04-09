Mostly sunny and mild today. Record warmth possible Monday and Tuesday

A sunny and mild day is on tap to close out the weekend. It will get even warmer as we head into the beginning of the week. We could challenge the current record high temperatures on Monday and Tuesday.

High pressure building in from the southwest will bring us a warmer day today after a chilly start this morning. Expect a mostly sunny sky, a lighter breeze and high temps in the lower to mid 60s across western Mass! The average high for this time of year is around 55 so we will average about 10 degrees above normal this afternoon.

High pressure will also dominate in the upper levels of the atmosphere and this ‘ridge' will allow for much warmer temperatures Monday and Tuesday. We take a run at some record warm temps Monday and Tuesday as many climb into the mid and upper 70s. 80 degrees is possible Tuesday due to a stronger southwest flow ahead of a cold front.

We will make a run at the current record highs both Monday and Tuesday at West over in Chicopee. The current record high for Monday is 76 set back in 1955 while the current record high for Tuesday is 78 set back in 1945.

A cold front will come into western Mass Wednesday morning with scattered showers and patchy clouds. We aren't expecting much rain with this front and we may even get some sun Wednesday. Temperatures remain in the 60s through Thursday with quiet weather, then our next cold front Friday will bring another chance for rain and another dip in temps.

