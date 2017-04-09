Car crashes into guardrail on Fairmont St. in Holyoke, sends 2 to hospital

First responders were called to an accident on Fairmont Street in Holyoke Sunday afternoon.

The Holyoke Fire Department told Western Mass News they were called to the scene at about 1:45 p.m.

Holyoke Lt. Jim Albert said a vehicle crashed into a guardrail.

The road was shut down for at least a half hour while emergency crews worked to clear the scene.

Our crew who went to the accident said that the vehicle had some front end damage. It was being towed away when they arrived.

Police said an adult and a child were hurt and both were transported to the hospital. The severity of their injuries is unknown at this time.

The road was reopened at about 2:30 p.m.

