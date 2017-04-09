Tiger trot annual road race supports South Hadley music programs

The South Hadley community came out to take part in the fifth annual Tiger Pride Trot Road Race on Sunday.

The annual road race is hosted by the South Hadley Music Parents Association to raise money for music programs at South Hadley High School.

“The community is incredibly supportive. Once people hear about it the support is overwhelming, it’s just a matter of letting people know all the stuff we do up here,” said music teacher Ryan Caster.

Participants could choose to either run or walk a 10K or 5K.

All of the proceeds made during the road race go to support their competition travel, clothing, and instruments.

