PD: Man fired unregistered gun near Holyoke Denny's

A West Springfield man is facing a slew of charges after he allegedly fired a gunshot outside of a Denny’s in Holyoke early Saturday morning.

Lt. Albert said police responded to the restaurant on Northampton Street at approximately 4 a.m.

He said before police arrived, a male suspect fired a single shot near the Denny’s and fled the scene driving a silver Nissan.

Police found the Nissan and pulled it over on Main and Ingleside Street.

The driver, who is identified as 30-year-old Eric Torres, was arrested during the stop for driving without a license.

Since police suspected this was the same man who fled from Denny’s, a K-9 team was called to conduct a track to locate the gun.

K-9 Officer Jori located the handgun lying on the ground within minutes.

Lt. Albert said the gun, ammunition, and shell casings near Denny’s were recovered.

Holyoke police are not releasing Torre’s mugshot at this time.

Torres faces the following charges:

Operating After License Suspended

Motorvehicle Lights Violation

Carrying / Possession of a Firearm w/Out a License

Possession of Ammo w/ Out an FID Card

Carry /Possession of a Loaded Firearm

Discharging a Firearm within 500 Feet of a Building

