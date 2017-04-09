Western Mass. residents enjoy spring weather warm-up

Spring was in full swing, and will continue on for the rest of the week in western Mass.

The blue skies drew many folks outside to enjoy the warm weather.

Many were excited to finally be outdoors, especially now that the winter season is over.

"I took the day off, nothing but blue skies," said South Deerfield resident David Boyle.

Family and friends got together for a little batting practice in Holyoke.

"We've been cooped up for the whole winter, so it's finally nice to come out and hit some balls and run around with the kids," said Vaness Lagoy.

Although its been a while since the Lagoy family battered up, Janiya Lagoy said she was already planning on hitting four home runs.

The average high for this time of year is 55 degrees, and even more sunshine is on tap for the week.

Whether if you were playing baseball, or fishing, everyone in western Mass. is excited for what the spring season has to offer.

