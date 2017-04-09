Head-shaving event raises money for pediatric cancer research

The St. Baldrick’s Foundation held a head-shaving event in Amherst to raise money and awareness for pediatric cancer on Sunday.

Over 100 people shaved their heads at the Hangar Pub & Grill to support the wonderful cause.

Since 2010, the local community has raised nearly $475,000 for lifesaving children’s cancer research.

“It’s done a lot to build a sense of community to make people aware of how important research for pediatric care is,” said Ryan Bradley.

To find more information on how you can help the St. Baldrick’s Foundation, visit their website here.

