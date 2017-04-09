Record warmth again today with summer in the air!

We broke the record high temperature of 76 degrees set back in 1955 today in Springfield! Temperatures this afternoon climbed into the upper 70s and low 80s with sunshine and a breeze. The official high temp at Westover Monday was 80 degrees!

Winds will lighten a bit tonight, but we do keep a breeze into Tuesday morning. This and some patchy clouds will keep temperatures in the upper 40s to low 50s overnight. We’ve got another nice day on tap for Tuesday with more record-breaking temperatures expected! The high to beat Tuesday is 78 degrees, set in 1945. Our forecasted high temp is 83. It will be another breezy day across southern New England and we will again face an enhanced brush fire threat-though dew points will be a bit higher, so the threat shouldn’t be as great as today.

Ahead of an approaching cold front, we will be breezy and very warm Tuesday with most reaching the 80s. High clouds will increase in the afternoon and from 4-5pm on we have a chance to see an isolated thunderstorm. Any storms that do develop have a risk of turning severe through roughly 10 or 11pm. The severe threat is low, but damaging wind gusts are possible. Any storms may also contain small (non-severe) hail.

Showers are possible through Wednesday morning and early afternoon as a cold front moves through. We still have a warm day on tap with highs in the mid and upper 60s. Cooler air will start moving in Wednesday night and as high pressure digs in Thursday, we are breezy with highs back to around 60. Our weather looks dry and seasonably mild through the end of the week and heading into the start of Easter weekend. Our next storm system looks to bring a chance for a shower late Saturday night into Sunday morning, then showers again late Sunday evening. Temperatures for Easter Sunday look warm-likely reaching the low 70s in the afternoon.

Copyright 2017 Western Mass News (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.