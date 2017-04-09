Springfield police host 2nd annual Easter for the Community event

Springfield police hosted their annual Forest Park 'Easter for the Community' event this weekend.

This is the second year children from Springfield enjoyed a fun-filled day of Easter festivities at the Holy Name Church.

Officers attend the event to show their support to residents in the community.

“This is a way we show them we are there to protect the community and we are also here to show them we are a part of the community,” said Officer Kelly Gavin.

The event had a large turn out and Springfield police hope to keep this annual Easter tradition going.

