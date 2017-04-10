I-91 construction to bring lane closures

Construction along I-91 in Northampton will lead to a lane closure in both directions beginning Monday, according to the Massachusetts Department of Transportation.

The work is expected to last for the entire week between the hours of 8 a.m., and 4:30 p.m., but MassDOT said that the work is "weather dependent and subject to change without notice."

The lane closures are just a piece of a bigger project the MassDOT has been working on which includes the repaving of the interstate and repairing bridges.

"Drivers who are traveling through the affected areas should expect delays, reduce speed, and use caution," a spokesperson for MassDOT said in a release.

Travel times along the project area have been posted on roadside message boards north and southbound in Holyoke and Deerfield.

Western Mass News will continue to monitor the progress of this construction project and bring updates throughout the week.

To see if the roadwork will impact your commute, click here for a real time traffic map.

