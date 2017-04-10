Brush fire in Agawam caused by illegal burn of yard waste

Emergency crews were called to a brush fire in Agawam on South Street Monday that was started from an illegal burn of yard waste.

The Agawam Police Department confirmed that sections of road in that area had to been shut down.

"The road is closed at South and Main and South St. and Still Brook and Jade St.," explained police.

The brush fire call came in at 10:30 a.m. Monday.

Around 30 firefighters responded including from Agawam, Longmeadow, Suffield, CT, Westfield, and from the DCR.

Fire Chief Alan Sirois told Western Mass News that a number of acres were burned.

"We're estimating somewhere just under 5 acres," he said.

This was the 200 block area of South St.

"Number of homes that firefighters were working behind to put out the fire. There was a barn that was threatened by the fire. But firefighters made an excellent stop and prevented the fire from getting to the barn," explained Sirois.

Luckily, no one was hurt. However it wasn't an easy fire to fight.

“Difficult terrain, spread out over a very large area," added Sirois, "The wind was a factor, helped it to spread, so it was difficult to contain at times."

Firefighters were able to get control of the brush fire and knock it down. By 1:30 p.m. crews had cleared the scene.

"The cause was an unpermitted burning of yard waste," noted Sirois.

While no charges have been filed yet, the Chief says that, "Nothing has been ruled out."

The incident remains under investigation by the Agawam Fire Department.

