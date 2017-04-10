Athol man accused of murdering 10-year-old boy arraigned

An Athol man is being held without bail for the First Degree Murder of a 10-year-old boy also of Athol.

He was arrested Friday after a long investigation and pled not guilty this morning in the 2013 case.

His arraignment was held this morning at Hampshire Superior Court in Northampton.

It was an emotional day here, family members of the 10-year-old boy were here for the arraignment.

Western Mass News did catch up with the boy’s mother and other family members on what they are hoping for.

“It was a day similar to today, little warmer, it was in the middle of the summer…” explained police in court.

Back in July of 2013, police say 30-year-old Christopher Vinsant lived on the second floor of an Athol apartment building.

That’s where police found 10-year-old Isaiah Buckner, a child who was deaf and visually impaired, with serious abdominal injuries on July 8th, 2013.

Vinsant is charged with First Degree Murder and Assault and Battery On a Child Causing Serious Injury.

He pled not guilty to both charges.

“In Athol in the county of Worcester, did assault and beat I.B.," it was said in court today.

You can hear the cries of Buckner’s family as the charges were read. The family releasing this statement to Western Mass News:

“We just don’t want to see a murderer walk away. We want justice for Isaiah.”

Lt. Kevin Heath with the Athol PD explained, “We went over there for what we believed was a medical issue and upon arrival the first officers responding called me to the scene…”

Heath was working the day it all happened -- he remembers it clearly.

“The little boy had sufficient injuries. He was immediately transported to Athol Memorial Hospital and as a result of that he did die from his injuries,” Heath said.

It’s not completely clear how Buckner and Vinsant knew each other.

“It was a family relationship and the child was in his care at that time,” added Heath.

Both Athol Police and Massachusetts State Police worked on this investigation.

