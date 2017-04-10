Easthampton crosswalk on Rt. 10 posing challenges for pedestrians

There's a crosswalk in Easthampton that is getting attention for the wrong reasons.

The crosswalk is a challenge for pedestrians, with no sidewalks and vehicles traveling at very high speeds.

The fast speeds are just one challenge for some pedestrians, who say this problem has gone on for decades.

A good look at this cross walk...It’s at the corner of Knight Avenue, just off of route 10 in Easthampton...While it may seem like just another crosswalk, some pedestrians say it is anything but.

"People wait and wait and wait, because most of the drivers don't stop."

Jill Newton has seen it all from her front yard for the last 30 years. Not much has changed...drivers moving quickly, and walkers stuck in their tracks.

Keep in mind Route 10 is a residential highway with a speed limit of 35 miles per hour. It is also not a school crosswalk, but Newton says drivers rarely stop at all. In fact, you practically have to lunge into traffic just to get cars to slow down.

"We have golden retrievers, and they are cute, so some people will stop because we have cute puppies, but you usually have to step out into the roadway for them to stop," Newton explains.

The crosswalk does have signs on both sides to let drivers know, but Route 10 itself has no sidewalks making it difficult to see pedestrians from afar.

Easthampton Police have been cracking down on speeders in the area, but the crosswalk has certainly been a challenge.

"We see speeds anywhere from 35 and upward, you very rarely see people going under 35, so it's tough when you are going that fast to see pedestrians waiting across the street," says Officer Chad Alexander.

Alexander says as pedestrians, you do have to be patient given the speed limit, and often times it is more dangerous for drivers to stop at 35-40 miles per hour. Especially if cars behind are following too close, or try to go around the stopped car.

But Newton says at the very least, a fresh coat of paint on the worn out lines would help the cause.

"They could paint the lines more, and they could put up a little better sign," she tells us.

The DPW monitors crosswalks and does repaint crosswalks as the weather warms. We reached out to see when this crosswalk would see a fresh coat, but did not hear back.

Police are asking that drivers watch their speed, and walkers, if it takes an extra 15 seconds to cross this busy road, it is more than worth it for your safety.

"Hopefully with some updated signage and fresh painting, the motorists will end up seeing you, and end up getting people safely across the street," adds Alexander.

State law requires that all drivers must yield to pedestrians at or near crosswalks like this one, if you don't, you are looking at a fine up to $200.

