Deer who made a break from Look Park are back home

Deer are back in their enclosure at Look Park after getting loose. The second was corralled just this morning!

The deer enclosure at Look Park took a hit from powerful thunderstorms that moved through last week.

"Some good wind. A little hail. It took down a tree and the tree knocked out the fence," says Shawn Porter Executive Director at Look Park.

So Friday morning when Porter and his team arrived at Look Park for a normal days work, he quickly found out that two of the four deer had gone for a stroll.

It was a quick recovery for one, but the other fallow deer named Fannie has been giving park officials the run around for days and they believe it's for one reason.

"They all have come back except for one. The one that hasn't come back is probably the most skiddish," Shawn Porter explains.

Elise Button from Hadley visits Look Park everyday that she can and she's been monitoring the recovery progress as much as possible.

"One of the little deers was kissing the other ones through the fence because it wanted to get back inside because it was afraid of being out here," explains Button.

After waiting for days for the missing deer to return, park officials decided to try one more thing before calling in the state to use a tranquilizer to return the deer home.

Park officials corralled the deer back into the enclosure.

One person acted as the sheep dog, another laid the bait. Filling the path between the gate with deer food. After camping out for a little over an hour, and Fannie wandering nearby, the pair were able to lead the fallow deer back into her enclosure.

"We're so glad they're back in and not getting hit by cars!" adds Button.

If you'd like to go and see Fannie, the runaway fallow deer, you can see her in the enclosure at Look Park in Florence from 9:00 to 7:30 p.m.

Copyright 2017 Western Mass News (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.