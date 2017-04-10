Northampton playground destroyed in fire overnight

With a preview of summer on tap for the next couple of days many of us will likely try and spend some time outside.

But at one park in Northampton a playground won't be an option.

On Monday, Western Mass News saw families stop by this playground near McDonald Field to swing on these swings or use the monkey bars but kids looking to play on the main structure are out of luck as it’s been melted and destroyed by a late night fire.

Like so many others the Gunn family was enjoying the warm weather and sunshine

"We used to bring our son Wilder here a lot last summer it's such a nice park so fun," explains mom, Whitney Gunn.

But her son Wilder was only able to ride on the swings as the main play structure caught fire and melted. It was her son’s favorite part of the park.

"There was a slide right in the front where it's melted ...he loved that slide," she tells us.

The fire was discovered just before 3 o'clock this morning as a neighbor noticed a glow from the field.

John Davine, Assistant Fire Chief in Northampton told Western Mass News, "It's under investigation but it's a significant loss probably a $25,000 loss."

As we look to a week filled with summer like weather the Gunn family says they'll need to change their plans.

"Luckily there are other places to play but we loved this place it was super mellow," notes Whitney.

The city told us the playground was built in 1997.

"Our Parks and Recreation Department estimates that it will cost $40,000-$50,000 to replace. We hope and expect that the City's insurance will cover the cost of replacing it," says Lyn Simmons, Chief of Staff for Mayor Narkewicz.

Here at the park are signs from the Arson Watch Program they are offering a $5,000 reward.

If you have any info you can leave an anonymous tip at 1-800-587-1100.

