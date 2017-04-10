Suspect in West Springfield murder case arrested at Bradley, held on $1 million bond

Connecticut State Police say they're holding a West Springfield man wanted in connection to the murder of an 18-year-old woman, on a $1 million bond.

They posted the notice to their Facebook page Tuesday morning.

19-year-old Roberto Santiago has been charged with being a Fugitive from Justice in CT.

On Monday afternoon the victim, now identified by authorities as Delilah Santiago from Holyoke, was found shot to death inside of her apartment complex on Highland Ave. in West Springfield.

Based on intelligence gathered, police determined they were looking for Santiago who had now become a suspect in the case.

He was arrested at Bradley International Airport where he was attempting to fly to Puerto Rico according to the Hampden DA's Office.

“This was a tragic incident that resulted in a young woman senselessly losing her life. My sympathy and thoughts are with the victim’s family and friends," Hampden District Attorney Anthony D. Gulluni said.

State Police from Mass and Connecticut assisted in the investigation and apprehension, Gulluni said.

Police first responded to 25 Highland Avenue around 12:53 p.m. on Monday afternoon. Police said that first responders arrived on the scene to find the woman with, "a gunshot wound to her head."

Santiago is expected to be arraigned in Enfield Superior Court today.

Copyright 2017 Western Mass News (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.