Bernardston man accused of exposing himself while drunk

A Bernardston man has been charged after he allegedly exposed himself in public while drunk and then got behind the wheel.

This according to the Greenfield Police Department.

Jeffrey Snow, 57, of River St. in Bernardston, was arrested around 4 p.m. Sunday after he was pulled over following a call to police.

"...At approximately 4pm, Greenfield Police Officers received a call of a male subject that was seen exposing himself in public and now following the calling party in his car," police explained on their Facebook page.

It all took place, police say, on the hiking paths of Poets Seat Mountain.

"The calling party reported that he and his husband encountered the operator earlier in the day and noticed the operator was looking at them and licking his lips in a sexual way. They went for a hike on the paths near Poet Seat and noticed that the operator was now fully nude sunbathing, with his penis and testicles exposed, on a large rock. The reporting parties continued on their hike, but then found the operator to be sitting on a bench near the overlook with his penis exposed and now masturbating," explained police.

That's when the hikers decided to call police.

Allegedly Snow then followed the pair in his vehicle as they went down the roadway.

A short time later police identified him and conducted a traffic stop.

"After a brief investigation, Sgt Rode determined that there was probable cause to believe that Mr. Snow was operating under the influence of alcoholic beverages and this was his second offense. He was arrested...," noted police.

Snow has been charged with 2 Counts of Open and Gross Lewdness, 2nd Offense OUI, and having an Open Container in the Vehicle.

His bail was set at $1,000. Police say he was then transferred to the Franklin County Jail in Greenfield.

