One of 2 Ludlow high school students facing animal cruelty charges appears in court

One of two Ludlow High School students being charged with animal cruelty appeared in court Wednesday morning.

18-year-old Anthony Trikas was in court but he was not arraigned. His case was continued until April 25th.

He is one of two students from Ludlow High School that have been under investigation for animal cruelty after they allegedly mutilated a mouse and posted it on social media.

The 17-year-old female who is being considered an equal offender is a minor and her name will not be released.

Trikas and the female student bought a mouse at the Petco on Boston Road in Springfield on Saturday March 25.

According to their statements, they bought the mouse to scare the female’s mother and sister.

When her mother told her to return it, the two Ludlow High School students came up with a different idea.

They drowned, beat, and mutilated the mouse before video-chatting and posting it on social media.

Police said that the two wanted to dissect the mouse, "like in a biology class."

The criminal complaint that was filed in Palmer District Court read:

“The cruel actions taken by both Anthony Trikas and subject A caused the death of the animal. Petco provides these mice for the purpose of pets and household companions. Anthony and subject A were objectively cruel and knowingly mistreated the mouse.”

By Wednesday, the photo was being passed around, and by Friday it went viral according to the police report.

Parents at Ludlow High School told Western Mass News that they just can’t stomach the photos.

“I thought it was terrible. I can’t believe that a high school student or more than one would do such a thing at this age. Whether it’s a mouse or not doesn’t matter. It still has a purpose in life,” said Becky Washburn.

In addition to felony animal cruelty charges, the two are facing a misdemeanor for disrupting school.

The outrage over the incident that occurred off school property rippled through classrooms shortly after being posted online.

Western Mass News reached out to the superintendent of schools, but he would not comment on the incident.

