Chicopee Police seek help in identifying two men for information

Chicopee police are requesting assistance from the public in identifying two men who they believe have information on stolen rims and tires from a 2008 Honda Accord.

Officer Mike Wilk told Western Mass News that the incident occurred in the early hours of March 29 in the back lot area of 772 Chicopee Street.

Anyone who recognizes them are asked to contact Chicopee detectives at (413)594-1730.

