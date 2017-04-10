Greenfield police arrest man charged with his third OUI last night

A Montague man was charged with his third OUI last night after he crashed his vehicle into a utility pole.

Greenfield Police responded to the area of 808 Colrain Road around 8:20 p.m. on Sunday night where they observed a damaged blue Volvo that split a utility pole in half.

The operator, 48-year-old Donald Hill, was sent to FMC for treatment, however he refused all treatment and requested to be discharged.

Police soon determined from probable cause that Hill was operating under the influence of alcohol, and he was later arrested and transported to the station for booking.

During booking, it was determined Hill was on his third OUI.

In addition to the OUI, Hill was charged with a marked lanes violation and operating to endanger others.

He was released on bail later that evening.

