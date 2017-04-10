NO PURCHASE NECESSARY TO ENTER OR WIN. A PURCHASE WILL NOT INCREASE YOUR CHANCES OF WINNING.

The Western Mass News/Rock 102 “Watch Listen and Win Sweepstakes” is a daily sweepstakes that begins at 11:00 PM Eastern Time (“E.T.”) on Thursday, 4/13/17 and ends at approximately 9:00 AM. E.T. on Thursday, 4/27/17.

SPONSORS: Western Mass News/Meredith Corporation, 1300 Liberty St. Springfield MA 01104;

ENTRY: Watch Western Mass News Eleven at 11:00 PM on WGGB from 11:00 PM-11:30 PM E.T. on weekdays from Thursday, 4/13/17 through Wednesday, 4/26/17. An announcement will provide the contest keyword. Then, listen to WAQY/ROCK 102 the following weekday between 7:30 AM and 8:30 AM (Friday, 4/14/17 through Thursday, 4/27/17) for the cue to call. The tenth (10th) caller answered by ROCK 102, who can provide the correct keyword from the previous evening is the daily winner, once eligibility is confirmed. In the event that the tenth (10th) caller cannot provide the correct keyword or is determined to be ineligible, subsequent calls will be taken by ROCK 102 in order until an eligible winner is determined.

Sponsor reserves the right to cancel or delay sweepstakes in the event of telephone or other technical or mechanical failure or problems of any kind or because of non-authorized human intervention. Sponsor is not responsible for telephone or other technical or mechanical failure or problems of any kind. Sponsor is not responsible for high volume of phone calls that could result in continuous busy signal or phone company message that all circuits are busy. All phone lines are cleared at time of video/audio cue to call.

ELIGIBILITY: Legal residents of Franklin, Hampshire or Hampden Counties, MA. in the Western Mass News viewing area who are 18 years of age or older at time of entry are eligible to enter, except employees of Sponsors, and any other organizations affiliated with the sponsorship, fulfillment, administration, prize support, advertisement or promotion of the Sweepstakes and/or their respective agents, affiliates, subsidiaries and members of their immediate families or household members. “Immediate family members” shall mean parents, step-parents, children, step-children, siblings, step-siblings, or spouses. “Household members” shall mean people who share the same residence at least three months a year. Winners of a prize from WGGB/WSHM within the past thirty (30) days from the beginning date of this sweepstakes are not eligible.

WINNER SELECTION AND PRIZING: Each daily winner determined each weekday from Friday, 4/14/17 through Thursday, 4/27/17 (ten (10) winners total) by the method described above will receive $500.00 in the form of a check that will be mailed to winner’s address, once eligibility is confirmed. Please allow 6-8 weeks for delivery. Approximate retail value of prize: $500.00. Prizes will be awarded by Western Mass News in its sole capacity, and WAQY/Rock 102 will have no further liability once the daily winners are chosen.

Potential winners must confirm eligibility with Western Mass News and fill out prize redemption information within fourteen (14) days of winning at 1300 Liberty St. Springfield, MA 01104. Sponsors will determine all elements of prizing in their sole discretion. Prize(s) may not be assigned, transferred, changed or redeemed for cash, except at Sponsors’ sole discretion. Prize(s) is awarded “as is” with no warranty or guarantee express or implied by Sponsors. Sponsors disclaim all and any liability for the actual provision, quality or nature of any third-party product or service accepted by the winner(s). The awarding of any prize is contingent upon full compliance with these Official Rules. Entrants agree to be bound by Official Rules and agree that if any winner fails to provide proof of identity, refuses to provide required documentation, is found to have violated Official Rules, or otherwise does not meet eligibility criteria, prize will be forfeited and reserved for use in future contests. Entrants understand that Sponsors are not liable for injuries, losses, or damages of any kind arising from participation in this promotion and acceptance, possession, and use of prize. Sponsors are not responsible for any typographical or other error in the printing of the offer, administration of the sweepstakes or in the announcement of the prize(s). Decisions of Sponsors are final and binding in all respects.



ODDS of winning depend upon the number and timing of eligible calls received.



GENERAL: Except where prohibited by law: (i) entry constitutes permission to use winner's entry, name, hometown, voice, likeness, photograph, video and any statements regarding this sweepstakes in all media now known or hereafter discovered, for any purpose, including without limitation, in connection with, and to promote, market or advertise, the sweepstakes, in whole or in part, without review, approval, credit or attribution, notification or payment from or to entrant or any person or entity, worldwide, in perpetuity, or on a winner’s list, if applicable; (ii) potential winner(s) may be required to complete and return an Affidavit of Eligibility and Release of Liability/Publicity within fourteen (14) days of winning or prize will be forfeited. If forfeited, prize will be reserved for use in future contests. By participating and winning a prize, winner(s) releases Sponsors, their parents, affiliates, subsidiaries and agencies and their respective directors, officers, employees and agents from any and all liability with respect to the prize won and participation in the sweepstakes. Subject to all U. S. federal, MA state and local laws and regulations. Void where prohibited. Taxes, if any, on prize(s) are the sole responsibility of the winner(s). For winners’ list, available after 5/11/17, send a separate, self-addressed, stamped envelope to Western Mass News Rock 102 Watch Listen and Win Sweepstakes at the Western Mass News address above.