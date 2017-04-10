Springfield man arrested for walking around with unlicensed gun - Western Mass News - WGGB/WSHM

Springfield man arrested for walking around with unlicensed gun

SPRINGFIELD, MA

A Springfield man was arrested last night on firearm charges following a call stating a man was walking around with a gun in his hand.

Around 9:30 p.m. on Sunday night, officers arrived on scene in the area of 91 Washburn Street and spotted a man who matched the description of the subject.

While approaching the subject, officers saw the man pull a firearm from his belt and lay it down near a minivan on the street.

After being handcuffed, the suspect responded by saying, "you need to be able to prove that gun was mine in a court of law!"

The statement was said before the officers told the suspect what he was arrested for.

Maurice Bailey Jr, 24 of Springfield, was charged with the following:

  • Carrying a Firearm Without a License
  • Possession of a High Capacity magazine or Feeding device

Bailey was arraigned in Springfield District Court today.

Copyright 2017 Western Mass News (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.

