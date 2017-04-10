Springfield man arrested for walking around with unlicensed gun

A Springfield man was arrested last night on firearm charges following a call stating a man was walking around with a gun in his hand.
Around 9:30 p.m. on Sunday night, officers arrived on scene in the area of 91 Washburn Street and spotted a man who matched the description of the subject.
While approaching the subject, officers saw the man pull a firearm from his belt and lay it down near a minivan on the street.
After being handcuffed, the suspect responded by saying, "you need to be able to prove that gun was mine in a court of law!"
The statement was said before the officers told the suspect what he was arrested for.
Maurice Bailey Jr, 24 of Springfield, was charged with the following:
Bailey was arraigned in Springfield District Court today.
