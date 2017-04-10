Westfield holds meeting on status of city's water

As people in Westfield continue to raise questions about contaminants in the water, the city is taking a closer look at the issue.

A meeting of the Natural Resources Committee in Westfield is happening right now hoping to get a few more answers.

This is a problem that people here in Westfield said has been going on for a while, with some even buying water filtration systems

The city's water department insists the water is safe to drink, but homeowners disagree.

High levels of contaminants were found in two of Westfield's wells and could pose a health risk.

In the fall, the city sent out a letter letting people know about a drinking water health advisory.

"We want to bring awareness and education to people in the community and into city government about how important it is to protect that resource, because what happened with the well contamination is a perfect example of why we need to do that," said Chair of Natural Resources Sub-committee Mary Ann Babinski.

Westfield Water Department said that they continue to get calls about people believing their water doesn't taste or look right.

