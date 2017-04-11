A cold front to bring showers, cooler temperatures

Another record high temperature broken easily today as temperatures once again soared into the 80s across western Mass. Temperatures maxed out at 89 degrees in Westfield at 88 at Westover ARB!

Tonight we remain partly cloudy with more clouds likely overnight as a cold front approaches the area. There’s a very small chance for an isolated shower or thunderstorm before midnight, but most will remain dry. Showers and a thunderstorm become more likely by Wednesday late-morning as a cold front enters the area. A few storms may have small hail, but severe storms are very unlikely. Temperatures begin mild with many staying in the 50s.

By Wednesday afternoon, mainly after 3pm, a cold front will move east and skies will begin to clear in western Mass. We turn cooler Wednesday night with temps returning to the upper 30s. High pressure will keep cool air around for Thursday along with a northwest breeze. We stay dry and quiet for the end of the week with good sunshine and mild temperatures in the 60s.

As high pressure moves offshore Friday and Saturday, our temperatures will be getting milder during the daytime-however, we are still quite chilly at night with dry air in place. A warm front will bring increasing clouds Saturday and temps rise into the mid-60s with a southwest breeze. As this warm front moves north of us Saturday night, light showers are possible, but most should be gone by Sunday morning. Temperatures soar ahead of a cold front Sunday and our high temps may approach 80 degrees! Much of the day is looking dry, but a late day shower or thunderstorm is possible as a cold front approaches from the west. We turn slightly cooler and drier Monday after the front passes to the east.