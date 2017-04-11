Agawam family in need of a new handicap accessible van

An Agawam family is need of your help after their handicap accessible van broke down for good just a few weeks ago.

The family depends on the van, especially for their son.

Western Mass News spoke with mom, Tracy Moquin who told us the last few weeks have been anything but routine.

"We've been having so much trouble lately," she explained.

About three weeks ago, her family’s handicap accessible van, equipped with a loading ramp and all, broke down. And is no longer repairable, leaving her family practically stranded.

"I can't go get milk at the corner. We can't go to the park unless we're walking and it's over a mile. So it's really, uh, put a cramp in our style," explained Tracy.

The family of nine, relied on the van with handicap capabilities for everything, but mostly for Kameron.

Kameron was diagnosed with cerebral palsy and cortical blindness among other things. He also suffers from seizures and is a spastic quadriplegic.

Because of his disabilities, Kameron has multiple check-ups with doctors throughout the week and the family can’t just leave him at home.

So now the family is asking for the public’s help. A 'GoFundMe' page has been created and is off and running.

"We've raised, I think, a little over $800 in the first couple days and then the last two days we haven't really had any action going on," noted Tracy.

A new van could cost upwards of $20,000 so Tracy knows there is still work to be done.

But there is little doubt that once she is able to get a new one, Tracy will be able to get back to life as she once knew it.

"It would just be great to kind of fit back into that, normal category," she told us.

To help the family reach their goal click here for their GoFundMe page!

Copyright 2017 Western Mass News (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.