Wilbraham leading the way with 'File of Life' kit that seeks to save lives

When it comes to an emergency, every second counts, but for seniors in Wilbraham, this 'File of Life' is making all the difference.

Senior citizens in Wilbraham are receiving kits in the mail that will give first responders a much needed advantage in an emergency.

They are called the 'File of Life' and they will save precious seconds when seconds matter most.

Emergencies happen every day, and first responders have precious time to provide medical attention and even save lives. That's why Wilbraham has given their seniors the 'File of Life."

Paula Dubord, Director of Elder Affairs for Wilbraham says, "It's one of those things kind of like a will you don't want to think about, but this really does save lives."

The Wilbraham Senior Center mailed out over 2,000 of these to their senior citizens. The idea actually came from a house call nearly a decade ago, where Wilbraham Fire found a senior citizen having a stroke, unable to communicate. No family members were home, and they could not find any medical information, not even his name.

It's really quite simple, all you have to do is fill out this card, slap it on the fridge, and first responders will know exactly what you need in case of an emergency.

"It asks for the senior's names, address, any medical condition they have, any medication that they are taking," explains Paula.

The 'File of Life' has been around for more than 20 years, and is in 18,000,000 homes nationwide...many on the refrigerator.

Paul Budaj, Acting Captain of the Wilbraham Fire Department adds, "It's a universal spot that we all look at., so if we are going into a senior's home, we will send someone to the refrigerator to find the File of Life."

Seniors say it just feels better having one at home.

"It's a matter of, in some cases, saving their lives, and in some cases, letting them go on the way that they want to," notes resident Harry Setian.

Wilbraham mailed out just one per home, but if you need one for other family members, they will be giving them out Friday April 21st at the Senior Center. Non-seniors with medical conditions can also get one, and they even have a limited amount of pet 'Files of Life' for your favorite companion.

Wilbraham Fire hopes other cities and towns will soon follow, they say it gives them something to work with, when time is everything.

"Just getting to that hospital, that much sooner, saves such precious time," says Paul.

