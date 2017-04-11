Man accused of killing Holyoke woman brought back to West Springfield

It was the first homicide of the year in West Springfield when police found a 18-year-old woman dead in the Hillcrest Apartments.

The man accused of fatally shooting her was arraigned in Connecticut this morning before being brought back here to Massachusetts.

Roberto Santiago was here at the West Springfield Police Department where he was booked and processed in connection yesterday's homicide that claimed the life of 18-year-old Delilah Santiago. This was possible after a court hearing in Connecticut this morning where Santiago didn't fight being extradited here to the Baystate.

Santiago is 19-years-old and he appeared in Enfield Superior Court today.

Less than 10 hours before he was arrested by CT State Police at Bradley International Airport. Santiago had reportedly purchased a ticket to Puerto Rico.

All of this comes after Delilah Santiago a 18-year-old woman from Holyoke was found fatally shot at the Hillcrest Apartments in West Springfield. Police say they were looking for Santiago in connection with Delilah's death.

This morning Santiago answered to a charge of being a fugitive of justice. He did not fight an order to surrender himself to the state of Massachusetts.

It remains unclear the relationship between the two, but authorities believe they did know one another and that this was not a random act.

West Springfield Police tell us he won't be staying here at the police department. Instead he will transferred to the Ludlow Jail where he will be held until his arraignment tomorrow in the city of Springfield.

