Holyoke Police warn of possible scheme involving missed package "sticker"

There's a possible fraudulent scheme involving missed package "stickers" happening in Holyoke and now police want the public to be aware.

Lt. James Albert says they've received multiple reports of a "sticker" that says you've missed a package...when in fact you haven't.

Albert says they've learned about, "Individuals walking door to door who leave a realistic looking “sticker” at your home that appears to be a notice that you’ve missed a receipt of a package three times and this is your “Final Attempt”. However – you’ve missed nothing..."

When you call the number listed on the "sticker" a person picks up.

"...The call taker will ask where you’re calling from then request the “code” written on the sticker by the individual who left it at your home. The stickers being left are pre-printed and identical," Albert explains.

Police investigating these cases say there's a common number "844-867-2503" and when you call someone asks for your name claiming, "It's the only way our computer tracks the package."

Albert says most of the time, in the cases they've heard about, people just hang up the phone.

They are still trying to figure out though if this scheme is in fact criminal.

"When our criminal investigators called that number back we identified ourselves as law enforcement and they hung up immediately. We called back several times and they hung up each time," Albert notes.

The Holyoke Police Department has notified the Federal Trade Commission.

Albert adds, "There are many telephone numbers associated with this scheme (and) we are aware that this scheme has been documented since at least 2011."

Consumers are reminded to beware before providing personal information to unknown parties.

