Rollover crash in Monson sends 2 people to the hospital

Two people appear to have escaped serious injury after their vehicle crashed in Monson Tuesday afternoon.

Monson Police reported the accident on their Facebook page.

They were called to the scene shortly after 2:30 p.m.

The crash, which left the vehicle badly damaged, occurred on Lower Hampden Road.

"The driver and passenger were transported to Baystate Medical Center with what appears to be non-life threatening injuries," explained Monson Police.

They believe speed played a factor in this crash and say,"charges are expected."

No further details were released.

The accident remains under investigation by the Monson Police Department.

Copyright 2017 Western Mass News (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.