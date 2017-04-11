Following school tragedy in Calif., local parents question security

A man fatally shot his estranged wife inside an elementary school classroom in San Bernadino, California.

Two students were injured in the murder-suicide and one of those children later died at a hospital.

Southern California might be far away, but the story has parents here in western Mass. talking about school security.

At North Park Elementary School in San Bernardino yesterday, the man who killed a teacher, a student, and himself got into the school by signing in at the front office. A common security procedure.

San Bernardino is a city not much different from Springfield other than its size. That’s why parents in western Mass. are concerned.

“It’s concerning. I have nephews and a niece too. It’s scary. You just want to make sure your kids are safe,” said Kaitlyn Forsyth.

Kaitlyn Forsyth of Springfield has a 7-and-a-half month old son.

Even though he won’t be in school for a while, that day will come soon enough.

She said she thinks elementary schools should have metal detectors.

“The only thing that we take more seriously than teaching and learning is safety,” said Azell Cavaan.

According to Springfield Public Schools, the implementation of metal detectors into all of their buildings would be complicated.

“It would have to go through so many phases and factions-- finance and policy, and all of those things.”

While Springfield schools and many others like North Park Elementary School in San Bernardino have security measures in place, some parents said they think there needs to be more.

“Public schools are not safe. They need more security, more police, metal detectors at the door, background checks.”

Springfield is one of the only cities in the state with metal detectors in some of its schools.

Most schools in Massachusetts and nationwide don’t have them.

But some parents say the safer, the better.

